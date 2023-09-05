HRT Financial LP Makes New $3.64 Million Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth $40,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,010 shares of company stock valued at $72,657,283. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.11.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $213.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.34 and its 200 day moving average is $247.73. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $211.49 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.192 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

