Mirabella Financial Services LLP Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 107.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.44. The stock had a trading volume of 702,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,336. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.55. The company has a market capitalization of $108.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

