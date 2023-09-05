Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDCO stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 113,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,966. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

PDCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $53,878.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $53,878.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $111,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,380.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,380 shares of company stock valued at $496,590 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

