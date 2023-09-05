Barclays Downgrades Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to Equal Weight

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SCGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.70. 1,005,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,619. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.43. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

