MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $484.00 at Argus

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Argus from $435.00 to $484.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s current price.

MDB has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on MongoDB from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Macquarie upped their price objective on MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.58.

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $394.60. 248,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,016. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $390.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.34. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $439.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.05 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $146,444.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,156 shares in the company, valued at $15,114,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total value of $2,490,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,043,414.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,551 shares of company stock worth $31,143,942 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

