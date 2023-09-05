Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $522,000 in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,481 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,188,000 after acquiring an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in KBR by 1.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,415,000 after acquiring an additional 64,012 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in KBR by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,166,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,326,000 after acquiring an additional 92,212 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,903,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,809,000 after acquiring an additional 132,541 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KBR by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,868,000 after acquiring an additional 71,348 shares during the period.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.13. 123,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,755. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.22. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -58.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KBR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.43.

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at $948,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

