WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 3,581 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,408 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,034,000 after purchasing an additional 119,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,257,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,311,000 after purchasing an additional 167,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $77.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $84.83. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.73.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

