Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $651,000 Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 56.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.06.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 10.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.62.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

