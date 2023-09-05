132,709 Shares in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 132,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 514,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 350,960 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,000. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Altus Power from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Altus Power Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:AMPS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 53,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,909. Altus Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66.

Insider Transactions at Altus Power

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Altus Power news, Director William F. Concannon purchased 41,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,342.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at $110,623,406.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 162,000 shares of company stock worth $874,600 and have sold 325,000 shares worth $1,806,000. Insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

