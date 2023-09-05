Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,258,000 after acquiring an additional 67,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,931,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $198,141,000 after acquiring an additional 54,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,907,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,520,000 after acquiring an additional 240,723 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average is $46.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 10.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.62.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

