Inceptionr LLC Sells 2,623 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Inceptionr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,866,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $414,954,000 after purchasing an additional 171,810 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE SAIC traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,107. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $87.93 and a 52 week high of $123.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.29.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Featured Articles

