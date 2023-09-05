Inceptionr LLC Makes New $537,000 Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 38.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 189.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.33. 119,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,501. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $754,389.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,562 shares of company stock worth $3,188,552 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

