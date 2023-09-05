Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $662,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,948 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,029,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $3,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 19.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.40.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $434.06. 25,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,500. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $443.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.83. The company has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.52. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $421.73 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

