Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 8,908 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.32. 301,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,844,134. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.83.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

