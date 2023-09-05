Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a boost from Meridian Energy’s previous final dividend of $0.10.
Meridian Energy Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.10.
Meridian Energy Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Meridian Energy
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- This Is Why It’s Not Too Late For You To Buy Meta Stock
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Why Analysts Say GE’s Healthcare Spinoff Has $20 Upside
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- NIO Is The Deep Value Play Nobody Wants To Talk About
Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.