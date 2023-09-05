Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a boost from Meridian Energy’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

Meridian Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.10.

Meridian Energy Company Profile

Meridian Energy Limited engages in the generation, trading, and retailing of electricity to residential, business, and industrial customers in New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom. As of June 30, 2022, it generates electricity through 7 hydro stations that has a capacity of 2,353 MW; 5 wind farms that has a capacity of 416 MW; and solar farms.

