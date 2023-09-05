8,811 Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Agree Realty by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after buying an additional 1,075,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after buying an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 184.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,815,000 after buying an additional 601,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Agree Realty by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,195,000 after buying an additional 451,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth about $29,336,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.06.

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ADC traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.84. 26,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,089. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.77 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 165.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Peter Coughenour purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.79 per share, for a total transaction of $30,895.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,543 shares in the company, valued at $404,291.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.79 per share, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,859,695.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Coughenour acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.79 per share, with a total value of $30,895.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,543 shares in the company, valued at $404,291.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 53,751 shares of company stock worth $3,382,660. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

