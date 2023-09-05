Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $550,000 in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NNN. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 3.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 59.1% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 41.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,305,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,790,000 after buying an additional 12,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on NNN REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NNN REIT from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NNN REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NNN REIT Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE NNN traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.92. 40,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,440. NNN REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.78%.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

