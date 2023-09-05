Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter worth about $102,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Equitable by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

Equitable Stock Performance

Equitable stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.61. 217,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,101. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.80.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

