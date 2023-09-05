Mirabella Financial Services LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 57.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 312,918 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth $2,285,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 105,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 31,281 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 6.1% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. 107,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCO shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Further Reading

