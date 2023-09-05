9,910 Shares in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWX. Citigroup cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of SWX stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 27,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,774. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $83.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.30.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

