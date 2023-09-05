Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $573,000 in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $59,043.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $281,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,503.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $59,043.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,134. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.37 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.26.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $210.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

