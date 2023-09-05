Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 135,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UGI. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

