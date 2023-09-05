Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $535,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 9.1% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 210.2% in the first quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.1% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $698.00. The company had a trading volume of 45,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,291. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $662.31 and its 200-day moving average is $581.64.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.83 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.79.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

