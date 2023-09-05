Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 10,718 Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rambus by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of Rambus stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.56. The company had a trading volume of 50,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,698. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average is $53.56. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.12. Rambus had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $951,821.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,582.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Further Reading

