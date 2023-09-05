21,159 Shares in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth about $40,427,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $71,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $286,551 over the last 90 days. 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMKR traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.67. 27,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.77. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.75.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

