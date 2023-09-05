Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.38. 12,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,490. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.22 and a 1 year high of $257.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, July 14th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.78.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

