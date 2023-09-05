Inceptionr LLC Sells 1,220 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Inceptionr LLC lowered its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $310,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,689,000 after purchasing an additional 874,947 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,432,000 after purchasing an additional 594,994 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1,290.3% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 268,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,078,000 after purchasing an additional 249,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,967,000 after purchasing an additional 225,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBAC. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.06.

NASDAQ SBAC remained flat at $221.69 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,293. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $214.51 and a fifty-two week high of $334.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.73 and a 200-day moving average of $239.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

