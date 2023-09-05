Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Burlington Stores by 3,860.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $161.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,187. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.80 and its 200-day moving average is $178.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. StockNews.com cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.79.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

