Inceptionr LLC Takes $576,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 60.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SWK traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.55. 132,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $104.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.45.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Zelman & Associates raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.