Inceptionr LLC Has $587,000 Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Inceptionr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,697 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Solar by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in First Solar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in First Solar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on First Solar from $222.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Solar from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.62.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.15. 128,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,462. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 127.65 and a beta of 1.40. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,952 shares of company stock worth $5,809,124 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

