Inceptionr LLC Sells 10,003 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Inceptionr LLC cut its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,003 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,867,000 after buying an additional 338,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,256,000 after purchasing an additional 844,833 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,862,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,390,000 after purchasing an additional 214,663 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 44.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,211,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,631,000 after acquiring an additional 676,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,151,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,167,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on FR shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FR traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,818. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.21. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.56%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.