EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Stock Position Lowered by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC lessened its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,603,000 after buying an additional 42,044 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth $1,528,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of EGP stock traded down $3.12 on Tuesday, reaching $176.22. 9,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,121. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.47 and a 12-month high of $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.64.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at EastGroup Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.60.

Get Our Latest Report on EGP

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.