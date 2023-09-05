Inceptionr LLC Makes New $606,000 Investment in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after acquiring an additional 362,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,312,000 after acquiring an additional 179,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 4.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,256,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,659,000 after acquiring an additional 99,088 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,362,000 after buying an additional 245,913 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.97. 20,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,626. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $53.78 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.12). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SON. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

