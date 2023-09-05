Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,730 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $295.79 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.11 and a 12-month high of $375.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.73 and its 200 day moving average is $300.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.53.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

