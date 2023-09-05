Inceptionr LLC Invests $634,000 in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 42.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Primerica stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,838. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.30. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $120.18 and a one year high of $220.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.18. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $688.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 21.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Primerica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $606,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,143.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total value of $384,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,082.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $606,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,143.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,960 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

