Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDU. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE MDU traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 64,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,439. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59.

MDU Resources Group Cuts Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDU shares. Bank of America raised shares of MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on MDU Resources Group

About MDU Resources Group

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.