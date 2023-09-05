United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 35,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR traded down $3.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.52. 12,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,573. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.43 and a 200 day moving average of $227.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $201.65 and a 52 week high of $283.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total transaction of $1,366,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,154.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,398.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $1,366,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,154.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $4,684,935. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

