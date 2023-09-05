Inceptionr LLC Purchases New Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Rayonier by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,389,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,822,000 after acquiring an additional 521,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,951,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,329,000 after acquiring an additional 128,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RYN traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 91,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,163. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RYN. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rayonier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

