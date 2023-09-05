Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.65.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $160,694.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,616.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total transaction of $3,171,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,740,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,501,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $160,694.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $11,616.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,010,519. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,064. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $198.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.