Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $63.00. UBS Group's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.09% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTVA. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.41.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. Corteva has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 103.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

