Inceptionr LLC Purchases New Shares in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 162,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after buying an additional 39,366 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 40,984 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.14.

Power Integrations Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.77. The stock had a trading volume of 21,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,794. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.15. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $123.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.77 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 8,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $714,415.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,686 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $84,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,279.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 8,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $714,415.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,277.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,823 shares of company stock worth $2,079,434 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

