6,244 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Celanese by 7.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 158.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.60. 80,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,572. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $129.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.28.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Vertical Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.13.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

