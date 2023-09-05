Prudential PLC Sells 651 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in ResMed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total value of $1,233,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,984,212.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total transaction of $1,233,688.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,984,212.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,579,339 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $159.19 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.73 and a 52 week high of $243.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

