Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE APO opened at $86.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.08. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $88.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $2,788,101.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,740,382 shares in the company, valued at $447,347,969.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,959 shares of company stock worth $8,719,609 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

