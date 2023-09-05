Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Position Lowered by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $64,548,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $56,391,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.35.
Tractor Supply Stock Performance
TSCO stock opened at $220.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $251.17.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 41.16%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
