UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.14% of UniFirst worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in UniFirst by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in UniFirst by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group began coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

UniFirst Stock Up 1.9 %

UNF stock opened at $179.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.01. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $150.50 and a 52 week high of $205.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $576.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.19 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.