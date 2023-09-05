Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Alarm.com worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,505,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,099,000 after acquiring an additional 45,584 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,532,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,322,000 after purchasing an additional 44,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 910,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,053,000 after purchasing an additional 30,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alarm.com by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,201,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,722,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALRM shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $223.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In related news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $522,178.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $522,178.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,486.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,603 shares of company stock worth $859,714 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.