Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Itron were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Itron by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Itron by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 295,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,387,000 after purchasing an additional 104,199 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $76,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.58 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. Itron had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $541.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.01 million. On average, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.70.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

