Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 241 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in FMC by 43.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 397,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,497,000 after acquiring an additional 120,256 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in FMC by 30.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 99.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 32.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FMC shares. TheStreet downgraded FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $86.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $85.68 and a 12-month high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.25%.

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.