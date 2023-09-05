Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,551,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Xylem by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Xylem by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 357,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 10.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 36,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $102.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

